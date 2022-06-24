Perry defeats Stingrays in pool at Denison

Perry was a 289-256 winner over the Denison Stingrays in Iowa West Swim Conference action on Tuesday night at the Denison Aquatic Center.

Results from Tuesday’s meet are below.

8-Under Girls

25 Freestyle: Natalie Logan (first); Olivia Schwarte (third); Katie Blume (sixth)

25 Backstroke: Logan (second); Schwarte (third); Blume (fourth)

50 Freestyle: Logan (second); Schwarte (third); Blume (fifth)

25 Butterfly: Logan (second); Schwarte (third)

9-10 Girls

25 Freestyle: Kynlee Schwarte (first); Caroline Schrum (second); Madison Blume (third)

25 Backstroke: Schwarte (first); Schrum (third); Blume (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: Schwarte (first); Blume (third); Schrum (fourth)

50 Freestyle: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (third)

25 Butterfly: Schwarte (first); Schrum (second); Blume (fourth)

9-10 Boys

25 Freestyle: Collin Malone (first); Gavin Malone (second); Brennan VanHouten (fourth); Tucker Gotto (fifth)

25 Backstroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (third); Gotto (fourth)

25 Breaststroke: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (third)

50 Freestyle: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (third); VanHouten (sixth); Gotto (seventh)

25 Butterfly: C. Malone (first); G. Malone (fourth); Gotto (fifth)

11-12 Girls

50 Freestyle; Stella Mahrt (first)

50 Backstroke: Mahrt (first)

100 Individual Medley: Mahrt (first)

100 Freestyle: Mahrt (first)

50 Butterfly: Mahrt (first)

11-12 Boys

50 Freestyle: Landen Cadwell (first); Wyatt VanHouten (third); Charlie Logan (seventh); Quinn Vetter (ninth)

50 Backstroke: VanHouten (second); Logan (fifth)

100 Individual Medley: Cadwell (first); VanHouten (second)

50 Breaststroke: Cadwell (first); Logan (fourth)

100 Freestyle: Cadwell (first); VanHouten (third); Logan (seventh); Vetter (eighth)

50 Butterfly: Cadwell (first); VanHouten (third); Logan (fourth)

13-14 Girls

50 Freestyle: Annah Schwarte (first); Jacee Jepsen (second); Myah Schwarte (third); Jenna Meadows (fifth); Samantha Cadwell (sixth); Addison Ransom (seventh)

50 Backstroke: Jepsen (first); Charlotte Schrum (second); Cadwell (third); Meadows (fourth); Ransom (fifth)

100 Individual Medley: Schrum (first); M. Schwarte (second); Cadwell (third)

50 Breaststroke: Schrum (first); Meadows (second); Ransom (third)

100 Freestyle: Jepsen (first); A. Schwarte (second); Meadows (third); Cadwell (fourth); Ransom (fifth)

50 Butterfly: A. Schwarte (first); M. Schwarte (second); Cadwell (third)

200 Freestyle Relay: Jepsen, Schrum, M. Schwarte, A. Schwarte (first)

200 Medley Relay: Jepsen, Schrum, M. Schwarte, A. Schwarte (first)

13-14 Boys

50 Freestyle: Brody Skarin (second)

50 Backstroke: Skarin (first)

100 Individual Medley: Skarin (first)

50 Breaststroke: Skarin (first)

100 Freestyle: Skarin (second)

15-18 Boys

50 Freestyle: Thomas Gotto (first)

100 Individual Medley: Gotto (first)

50 Breaststroke: Gotto (first)

100 Freestyle: Gotto (first)