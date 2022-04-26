Petersen, Ayala lead Monarch golfers past Harlan

Led by Tessa Petersen and Lizzy Ayala, the Denison-Schleswig girls’ golf team picked up a 212-234 victory over Harlan in action on Thursday at the Majestic Hills Golf Course at Denison.

Petersen earned medalist honors with a nine-hole round of 47, while Ayala was runnerup medalist with a 49.

Maggie Hennings carded a 56 for the Monarchs.

Lillian Schultz turned in a 60. Bobbi Jepsen fired a 65 and Gracie Outhouse wound up with a 78 on the day.

The D-S junior varsity girls also took to the course on Thursday.

Harlan did not field a JV team.

Lexi Neumann led D-S with a 64. Quinlan Bygness and Hazel Agurcia both fired 66s.