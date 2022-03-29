Powers top returnee for IKM-Manning girls' golf team

Experience will definitely be on the plus side for the IKM-Manning girls’ golf team in 2022.

All six girls who competed a year ago return to the course for veteran head coach Kevin Lahndorf, whose team won seven of eight Western Iowa Conference duals a year ago.

“I’m looking forward to a good season given the experience returning, so we’re looking to be very competitive this year,” commented Lahndorf.

“Consistent play is key and not getting caught up in our mental mistakes will be important. Playing confidently while taking some risks at times and being in the right frame of mind will go a long ways toward our success as a team this year,” he added.

The six returning veterans are juniors Kylie Powers and Bailee Germer and sophomores Maeve Nielsen, Brooke Booth, Megan Williams and Eryn Ramsey.

Powers is a returning state participant, as she placed 11th overall in the Class 1A portion of the state tournament with a two-day total of 175 (90-85) at the Ames Golf and Country Club.

Powers also teamed up with Tyler Brandt to place fourth out of 44 teams at the co-ed state tournament.

Lahndorf said the team has some lofty goals for the season.

“A team goal is to be really competitive in every meet. The girls would like to win the Western Iowa Conference and do well at the regional tournament,” Lahndorf said.

“Then we’ll see where we go as a team from there,” added the Wolves’ boss, whose team will open its season on Monday, April 4, against Missouri Valley at the Manning-Manilla Golf Course.

The Schedule

April

4 - vs. Missouri Valley; 5 - vs. Logan-Magnolia; 11 - at Audubon; 12 - IKM-Manning Invitational at M&M Course; 14 - vs. Tri-Center; 22 - at AHST/Walnut; 25 - at Underwood

May