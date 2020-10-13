Ragaller-led Rockets hold off West Harrison

Will Ragaller ran for three touchdowns, passed for three more and accounted for 444 total yards on offense, as Ar-We-Va concluded its regular season on Friday night with a 43-36 Eight-Man, District 8 victory over West Harrison at Westside.
Ar-We-Va, winners of three in row, ended the regular season at 3-4 in District 8 and overall.
The Rockets now turn their attention to postseason play, as Chris Petersen’s squad will travel to Kingsley this Friday night for a first-round matchup with 3-4 Kingsley-Pierson.
Against West Harrison, Ar-We-Va led 12-8 after one quarter, 23-14 at halftime and 30-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Ragaller, on the night, ran the ball 45 times for 246 yards with scores on the ground of six, 40 and 22 yards.
Ragaller also was 11-of-27 for 198 yards in the passing department with three scoring passes to three different Rocket receivers in Zach Schimmer (12 yards), Cooper Kock (30 yards) and Andres Cruz (45 yards).
And, Ragaller added a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.
Damon Ehlers carried the ball six times for eight yards and had two catches for 29 yards.
Kock, on the night, hauled in six passes for 103 yards with the one TD reception for 30 yards.
Schimmer, meanwhile, had two receptions for 21 yards with his 12-yard TD catch in the first quarter of play.
Cruz had the one TD catch for 45 yards.
"This was a great win for the kids against a very physical West Harrison team. I was extremely pleased with the way our kids stepped up to the challenge and controlled the line of scrimmage," Petersen said.
"There were times where we were inconsistent defensively, but I thought our kids did a great job of making plays when we needed them and holding on for the victory," he added.
Defensively, Ragaller had 7.5 tackles with an interception. Kock also had 7.5 tackles. Ehlers contributed 5.5 tackles.
Cruz had four tackles with a fumble recovery and Cody Von Glan had four tackles with an interception as well for the winners.