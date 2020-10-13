Ragaller-led Rockets hold off West Harrison

Will Ragaller ran for three touchdowns, passed for three more and accounted for 444 total yards on offense, as Ar-We-Va concluded its regular season on Friday night with a 43-36 Eight-Man, District 8 victory over West Harrison at Westside.

Ar-We-Va, winners of three in row, ended the regular season at 3-4 in District 8 and overall.

The Rockets now turn their attention to postseason play, as Chris Petersen’s squad will travel to Kingsley this Friday night for a first-round matchup with 3-4 Kingsley-Pierson.

Against West Harrison, Ar-We-Va led 12-8 after one quarter, 23-14 at halftime and 30-22 going into the fourth quarter.

Ragaller, on the night, ran the ball 45 times for 246 yards with scores on the ground of six, 40 and 22 yards.

Ragaller also was 11-of-27 for 198 yards in the passing department with three scoring passes to three different Rocket receivers in Zach Schimmer (12 yards), Cooper Kock (30 yards) and Andres Cruz (45 yards).

And, Ragaller added a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the first half.