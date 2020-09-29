Ragaller sparks Rockets past Bulldogs in Eight-Man action

Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley combined for 60 points in the second half on Friday night, as the Rockets came away with a 50-38 victory over the Bulldogs in Eight-Man, District 9 football action at Westside.
Ar-We-Va celebrated homecoming by picking up its first triumph of the season, as the Rockets moved to 1-4 in District 9 and overall.
The loss, meanwhile, was the fourth in a row for BV, which fell to 1-4 in District 9 and overall as well.
BV jumped up 14-0 after the first quarter, but Ar-We-Va scored twice in the second quarter to force a 14-14 tie at halftime.
Ar-We-Va then outscored BV 36-24 in a high-scoring second half.
BV actually led 30-28 after three quarters, but the host Rockets outscored the visiting Bulldogs 22-8 over the final 12 minutes for the win.
The two teams combined for 826 total yards, as Ar-We-Va had 464 yards (293 rushing, 171 passing) and BV 362 yards (55 rush, 307 passing).
Ar-We-Va made the switch of moving Will Ragaller to quarterback and the junior had a huge night, rushing the ball 41 times 277 yards with four touchdown runs o 15, 6, 42 and 34 yards.
Ragaller also was 11-of-22 for 171 yards passing with two TD throws of 34 and 14 yards to Cooper Kock, who caught seven passes on the night for 145 yards.
Damon Ehlers also ran the ball six times for 20 yards with a two-yard TD run. He had two catches for 20 yards as well.
BV quarterback Gavin Reineke had a huge night as well for the Bulldogs, as he completed 12-of-25 passes for 307 yards with five TD throws of 56, 9, 47, 32 and 45 yards.
Trevor Malone had six receptions for 79 yards with two TD catches.
Drew Volkmann caught three balls for 115 yards with one TD. Jesse Soma had two catches for 68 yards one score, while Blake Katzenberger had a TD reception of 45 yards.
Katzenberger also ran the ball 21 times for 70 yards rushing.
Defensively for Ar-We-Va, Ragaller led with 10 tackles to go with an interception. Andres Cruz added six tackles.
Riley Neumann had 5.5 tackles with a fumble recovery.
Ehlers had five tackles with two QB sacks. Zach Schimmer had 3.5 tackles with a fumble recovery.
Kock also had three tackles with a interception for the Rockets.
"This was a great win for the kids, especially from a confidence standpoint. This was a great way to get in the win column," commented Ar-We-Va coach Chris Petersen.
"I really felt like we controlled the final three quarters, especially the fourth quarter. The kids did a great job of responding to our slow start, as I felt we were still fresh in the fourth."
"Ragaller and Kock did a great job in their transitions to new positions and our guys up front created nice running lanes for Ragaller and Ehlers," Petersen added.
Defensively for BV, Michael Heffernan led with 14.5 tackles.
Reinke chipped in with 12.5 tackles, including three solos. Soma had 12 tackles with seven of them solo.
Alex Vennink also had eight tackles with Carsan Wood netting seven tackles for the Bulldogs, which will be home this Friday night against West Harrison in District 9 play at Dunlap.