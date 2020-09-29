Ragaller sparks Rockets past Bulldogs in Eight-Man action

Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley combined for 60 points in the second half on Friday night, as the Rockets came away with a 50-38 victory over the Bulldogs in Eight-Man, District 9 football action at Westside.

Ar-We-Va celebrated homecoming by picking up its first triumph of the season, as the Rockets moved to 1-4 in District 9 and overall.

The loss, meanwhile, was the fourth in a row for BV, which fell to 1-4 in District 9 and overall as well.

BV jumped up 14-0 after the first quarter, but Ar-We-Va scored twice in the second quarter to force a 14-14 tie at halftime.

Ar-We-Va then outscored BV 36-24 in a high-scoring second half.

BV actually led 30-28 after three quarters, but the host Rockets outscored the visiting Bulldogs 22-8 over the final 12 minutes for the win.

The two teams combined for 826 total yards, as Ar-We-Va had 464 yards (293 rushing, 171 passing) and BV 362 yards (55 rush, 307 passing).