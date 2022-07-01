Rams upend Wolves in non-league softball action

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U scored six runs over the final three innings on Wednesday night, as the Rams picked up an 8-5 nonconference softball victory over IKM-Manning at Irwin.

It was the final regular season game for IKM-Manning, which lost for the ninth straight outing in falling to 2-16 overall.

IKM-Manning actually led 5-2 going into the fifth inning when MV/A-O/CO-U plated four runs to take the lead for good at 6-5.

The visiting Rams then added runs in the sixth and seventh innings to end the scoring.

The Wolves managed just one hit, as Taylor Beckendorf went 1-for-2 with one run scored.

Jessica Christensen, Anna Stangl, Alikxa McGinn and Bailee Germer all scored runs as well for the hosts.