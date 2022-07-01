 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rams upend Wolves in non-league softball action

IKM-M girls vs. Rams

Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U scored six runs over the final three innings on Wednesday night, as the Rams picked up an 8-5 nonconference softball victory over IKM-Manning at Irwin.

It was the final regular season game for IKM-Manning, which lost for the ninth straight outing in falling to 2-16 overall.

IKM-Manning actually led 5-2 going into the fifth inning when MV/A-O/CO-U plated four runs to take the lead for good at 6-5.

The visiting Rams then added runs in the sixth and seventh innings to end the scoring.

The Wolves managed just one hit, as Taylor Beckendorf went 1-for-2 with one run scored.

Jessica Christensen, Anna Stangl, Alikxa McGinn and Bailee Germer all scored runs as well for the hosts.

Ella Richards threw in the circle for the Wolves, allowing eight runs on 11 hits with three strikeouts and two walks.

