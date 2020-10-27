Ranked Carroll girls topple Monarchs in three tough games

The loss ended the 2020 season for D-S at 12-14 overall in matches and 33-40 in games.

D-S and Carroll met in the regional tournament for the eighth time in 11 years on Thursday night and Carroll is 8-0 in those matches against the Monarchs.

In fact, Carroll has knocked D-S out of regional play in seven of the last eight years.

Thursday’s regional match was the sixth between the two schools played at Carroll in 11 years with the Tigers winning all six.

A tearful Denison-Schleswig head coach McKenzie Mich was very proud of her team’s effort against the state’s 14th-ranked team in Class 4A.

"The discipline and focus that the girls had in the first set was just incredible. They were in the mindset that they had a job to do and they were going to get it done. It was just the togetherness of the team. You could tell we were all in it together," commented Mich.

"It was fun to watch, as both teams were swinging away and playing to score points rather than worrying about making mistakes. Yeah, that was fun," she added.