Ranked Carroll girls topple Monarchs in three tough games

The Denison-Schleswig girls definitely saved their best performance for last.
But unfortunately, the effort didn’t result in a victory, as the Monarchs lost 3-0 to Carroll High in a hard-fought Class 4A, Region 1 semifinal volleyball match on Thursday night at Carroll.
The first set was a marathon with Carroll pulling out a 33-31 triumph, as the opener featured 18 ties with seven lead changes in what was one of the most exciting first sets of the season.
Carroll started game two up 9-3 and led 17-7 before D-S was able to cut the lead to 21-16. The Tigers, though, scored the final four points for a 25-16 win and a 2-0 lead in games.
In game three, Carroll again started strong and led 13-8 before D-S tallied six consecutive points to take a 14-13 lead.
That was the Monarchs’ last lead, as Carroll then went up 15-14 and never trailed again. The set did feature three more ties, though.
Carroll led 23-20 and 24-21 before D-S rallied to tie it at 24-24. After a Tiger timeout, the hosts then scored the final two points for a 26-24 win and a sweep of the match that moved Molly Lange’s squad to 23-10 overall.
The loss ended the 2020 season for D-S at 12-14 overall in matches and 33-40 in games.
D-S and Carroll met in the regional tournament for the eighth time in 11 years on Thursday night and Carroll is 8-0 in those matches against the Monarchs.
In fact, Carroll has knocked D-S out of regional play in seven of the last eight years.
Thursday’s regional match was the sixth between the two schools played at Carroll in 11 years with the Tigers winning all six.
A tearful Denison-Schleswig head coach McKenzie Mich was very proud of her team’s effort against the state’s 14th-ranked team in Class 4A.
"The discipline and focus that the girls had in the first set was just incredible. They were in the mindset that they had a job to do and they were going to get it done. It was just the togetherness of the team. You could tell we were all in it together," commented Mich.
"It was fun to watch, as both teams were swinging away and playing to score points rather than worrying about making mistakes. Yeah, that was fun," she added.
"I think the girls went out in game two a little upset after losing the first set the way they did and we tried to do too much instead of thinking that we had six players on the court to do it together," the Monarch boss remarked.
Mich was pleased to see her team rally in game three and go down fighting.
"Yeah, it was great to watch the girls battle back after getting down by six points early on. We were able to take the lead at 14-13. We trailed 23-20 and tied it again at 24-24, so the girls kept their focus and got back into it by playing together," Mich said.
D-S converted 69-of-73 serves in the match.
Sophie Sonnichsen led the way by hitting all 14 of her serves with one ace.
Ellie Magnuson was 14-of-16 with four aces in the match. Kira Langenfeld was 11-of-12 with one ace.
Paige Andersen was 11-of-11 with one ace as well. Kennedy Marten finished 10-of-10 with one ace and Hannah Neemann was 9-of-10 for the Monarchs.
Andersen led all Monarch hitters with six kills on the night. Neemann, Magnuson and Langenfeld all had five kills, while Kaitlyn Bruhn had two kills.
Marten had a team-high 18 assists in the setting department.
Sonnichsen led in digs with 16. Magnuson added 13 and Neemann finished with 11. Marten also had nine digs, while Andersen had eight and Langenfeld five.
Marten had three solo blocks and two block assists. Andersen added three solo blocks and two block assists. Magnuson also had two solos and one block assist.
Mich said that Thursday’s outcome in no way took away from just how fortunate the team was to be able to take the court this season during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"Yeah, we talked about that in the locker room after the match. Just being thankful and really grateful for the season, because we didn’t know where it was going to begin or end," Mich said.
"This season really was a testament to our seniors and really not letting adversity bringing us down," added Mich, whose senior class consisted by Andersen, Neemann, Marten, Magnuson and Emma Mendenhall.
"From a coaching standpoint, we’ve all had different experiences with the seniors. Just to see them grow has truly been amazing. It was a different postseason talk in the locker room. It wasn’t about wins and losses or them as players, but just how they are as people and that they are just great kids to be around," Mich said.
"The underclassmen are great, too. They’re really for the team and that’s something you always don’t get, so I hope that continues and we continue to grow. I think we have the team aspect of it, so now it’s just a matter of building on their skills," Mich stated.
Carroll had three girls reach double figures in kills against D-S.
Josie Ayala led the way with 15 kills. Ella Collison added 14 kills and Kennedy Lein followed with 11 kills.
Laura Sweeney also had a huge night for the Tigers with 45 assists and 16 digs. Hannah Jorgensen finished with 15 digs for a Carroll squad that takes on sixth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton (22-6) in the Region 1 final tonight (Tuesday) at Sergeant Bluff with a state tournament berth on the line.