Ranked Glenwood advances past Monarchs in three games

Class 4A, third-ranked Glenwood earned a 3-0 victory over Denison-Schleswig in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Denison.

The visiting Rams defeated McKenzie Mich’s D-S club 25-17, 25-16, 25-20, as the Monarchs fell to 3-3 in the H-10, 9-8 overall in matches and 23-22 in games.

With the win, Glenwood improved to 4-1 in league play and 18-1 overall in matches.

Teryn Fink led all D-S servers by going 13-of-13 with one ace.

Paige Andersen was 11-of-12 with one ace as well. Sophie Sonnichsen hit on 7-of-8 serves with one ace.

Ellie Magnuson and Kennedy Marten both were 6-of-8 at the service line as well.

Hannah Neemann led all Monarch hitters with 11 kills.

Andersen followed with nine kills. Marten tallied three kills and Kaitlyn Bruhn had two.

Marten led the team with 24 assists.