Ranked Glenwood advances past Monarchs in three games

Class 4A, third-ranked Glenwood earned a 3-0 victory over Denison-Schleswig in Hawkeye 10 Conference volleyball action on Tuesday night at Denison.
The visiting Rams defeated McKenzie Mich’s D-S club 25-17, 25-16, 25-20, as the Monarchs fell to 3-3 in the H-10, 9-8 overall in matches and 23-22 in games.
With the win, Glenwood improved to 4-1 in league play and 18-1 overall in matches.
Teryn Fink led all D-S servers by going 13-of-13 with one ace.
Paige Andersen was 11-of-12 with one ace as well. Sophie Sonnichsen hit on 7-of-8 serves with one ace.
Ellie Magnuson and Kennedy Marten both were 6-of-8 at the service line as well.
Hannah Neemann led all Monarch hitters with 11 kills.
Andersen followed with nine kills. Marten tallied three kills and Kaitlyn Bruhn had two.
Marten led the team with 24 assists.
Neemann and Sonnichsen each had 14 digs in the match. Andersen was one back with 13. Marten added 10 digs. Magnuson had six and Fink five.
Neemann had a team-high two solo blocks with two block assists. Marten also had one solo block and one block assist.
JV results
Glenwood won two straight games over the D-S junior varsity squad, winning 25-13, 25-23.
Anna Wiges led all D-S servers by going 7-of-7 with two aces. Autumn Nemitz went 7-of-8 with two aces.
Hannah Slater also was 6-of-7 at the service line.
Wiges paced the team with three kills. Addison Inman, Teryn Fink and Leigha Brungardt all had two kills.
Claire Leinen had a team-high 10 assists.
Fink led in digs with nine. Nemitz was one back with eight.
Freshmen results
Glenwood won two of three games from the D-S freshmen girls.
The Rams won 24-26, 25-17, 15-6.
Kaylie Baker led all D-S servers, hitting all 11 of her serves with two aces.
Elli Heiden was 8-of-8 as well.
Addison Inman paced the Monarch hitters with eight kills. Taylor Totten added seven kills.