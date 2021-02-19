Ranked Kingsley-Pierson ends season for Boyer Valley girls

Seventh-ranked Kingsley-Pierson outscored Boyer Valley 31-14 in the second half on Tuesday night, as the Panthers earned a 63-38 victory over the Lady Bulldogs in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal basketball game at Kingsley.

The loss ended BV’s 2020-21 winter season at 5-12 overall under veteran head coach Larry Neilsen.

With the win, K-P improved to 21-1 and will now take on Woodbine (11-11) in a regional semifinal game tonight (Friday) at Kingsley.

BV kept the game with K-P close in the first half, as the Panthers led by only two after one quarter at 18-16 and by eight at halftime at 32-24.

K-P then outscored BV 15-8 in the third quarter to open up a 17-point advantage at 47-30 to start the fourth quarter.

The Panthers slowly pulled away over the final eight minutes and led by as many as 25 at 61-36 with two minutes remaining.

BV senior Katelyn Neilsen led all scorers in the game with 19 points, including 12 in the first alone after sinking two of her three, three-point baskets before the break.