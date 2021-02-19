Ranked Kingsley-Pierson ends season for Boyer Valley girls

Seventh-ranked Kingsley-Pierson outscored Boyer Valley 31-14 in the second half on Tuesday night, as the Panthers earned a 63-38 victory over the Lady Bulldogs in a Class 1A regional quarterfinal basketball game at Kingsley.
The loss ended BV’s 2020-21 winter season at 5-12 overall under veteran head coach Larry Neilsen.
With the win, K-P improved to 21-1 and will now take on Woodbine (11-11) in a regional semifinal game tonight (Friday) at Kingsley.
BV kept the game with K-P close in the first half, as the Panthers led by only two after one quarter at 18-16 and by eight at halftime at 32-24.
K-P then outscored BV 15-8 in the third quarter to open up a 17-point advantage at 47-30 to start the fourth quarter.
The Panthers slowly pulled away over the final eight minutes and led by as many as 25 at 61-36 with two minutes remaining.
BV senior Katelyn Neilsen led all scorers in the game with 19 points, including 12 in the first alone after sinking two of her three, three-point baskets before the break.
Neilsen also had five rebounds and two assists.
Talia Burkhart added eight points, eight boards and three assists.
Jaci Petersen had four points and two boards for the Lady Bulldogs.
Leah Cooper contributed two points, nine boards, two assists and one steal. Kylie Petersen also had two points, five boards, two steals and one assist.
Kristen Neilsen wound up with one point for BV, which turned the ball over 30 times in the defeat.
K-P was led by Delaney Iseminger’s 17 points.
Tuesday’s regional game was the final contest for BV seniors Katelyn Neilsen and Kylie Petersen.