Ranked LC boys take care of Monarchs in Hawkeye 10

Unbeaten Lewis Central showcased its talent on Tuesday night, as the Titans unleashed 14 hits in a 14-0, six-inning Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball victory over Denison-Schleswig at Denison.

The loss dropped D-S to 5-2 in Hawkeye 10 play and 6-4 overall.

Ranked 10th in the state in Class 4A going into the game, LC moved to 6-0 in the conference and 10-0 overall with the lopsided victory.

Leading 3-0 after two innings, LC pushed three more runs across in the fifth to make it 6-0. The Titans then broke the game open in the sixth with eight more runs to end the scoring.

LC batters collected six doubles and three home runs in the win.

"LC is just a good baseball team. They can really hit the ball and they proved that tonight," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.

"You know, we trailed only 3-0 through four innings and it was a pretty good game. Once they scored three more runs in the fifth, you could start to see our guys get down a little. And then they scored eight runs in the sixth," he added.