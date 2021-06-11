Ranked LC boys take care of Monarchs in Hawkeye 10

Unbeaten Lewis Central showcased its talent on Tuesday night, as the Titans unleashed 14 hits in a 14-0, six-inning Hawkeye 10 Conference baseball victory over Denison-Schleswig at Denison.
The loss dropped D-S to 5-2 in Hawkeye 10 play and 6-4 overall.
Ranked 10th in the state in Class 4A going into the game, LC moved to 6-0 in the conference and 10-0 overall with the lopsided victory.
Leading 3-0 after two innings, LC pushed three more runs across in the fifth to make it 6-0. The Titans then broke the game open in the sixth with eight more runs to end the scoring.
LC batters collected six doubles and three home runs in the win.
"LC is just a good baseball team. They can really hit the ball and they proved that tonight," commented Denison-Schleswig coach Travis Wessel.
"You know, we trailed only 3-0 through four innings and it was a pretty good game. Once they scored three more runs in the fifth, you could start to see our guys get down a little. And then they scored eight runs in the sixth," he added.
"LC’s pitcher threw well for six innings. He didn’t throw that hard, but he kept our hitters off-balance and guessing for the majority of the game."
"After the game, I just told the kids to flush it away, forget about it and let’s move on. Hopefully, we can make it more of a competitive game the next time we see them," Wessel remarked.
D-S managed only two hits in the game off LC’s Casey Clair, who struck out eight and walked just one.
Braiden Heiden and Trey Brotherton both hit safely for D-S with singles for the Monarchs.
Evan Turin started on the hill for D-S and threw well for five innings, allowing six runs on nine hits with two strikeouts and two walks.
Parker Bekkerus relieved Turin and gave up five runs on two hits with two walks before being relieved by Caden Fletcher.
Fletcher tossed one inning, giving up three runs on three hits.
D-S stranded just three runners on the bases, while LC left six men on.
JV results
LC won the junior varsity game, 9-5.
The Monarchs led 5-3 after three innings before the Titans plated six runs in the fifth.