Rasmussen does it all for IKM-Manning in victory over Tri-Center

Amos Rasmussen accounted for all of IKM-Manning’s points on Friday night, as the Wolves picked up a big 16-6 victory over Tri-Center in Class A, District 8 football action at Manning.

The win was the second in a row for IKM-Manning, which improved to 3-1 in District 8 and 3-2 overall on the season.

Rasmussen put IKM-Manning up 6-0 at the 8:15 mark of the second quarter after returning an interception 51 yards for a touchdown.

That was the score at halftime.

T-C tied it at 6-6 on a one-yard scoring run by Michael Turner with 4:14 left in the third quarter.

The Trojans would not score again, though, as the Wolves outscored their visitors 10-0 in the fourth quarter.

Rasmussen belted a 33-yard field at the 11:55 mark of the fourth to make it 9-6 in favor of the Wolves.

Then with 5:42 left, Rasmussen scored on a three-yard run and added the PAT kick to put the Wolves up by 10 at 16-6.