Rasmussen does it all for IKM-Manning in victory over Tri-Center

Amos Rasmussen accounted for all of IKM-Manning’s points on Friday night, as the Wolves picked up a big 16-6 victory over Tri-Center in Class A, District 8 football action at Manning.
The win was the second in a row for IKM-Manning, which improved to 3-1 in District 8 and 3-2 overall on the season.
Rasmussen put IKM-Manning up 6-0 at the 8:15 mark of the second quarter after returning an interception 51 yards for a touchdown.
That was the score at halftime.
T-C tied it at 6-6 on a one-yard scoring run by Michael Turner with 4:14 left in the third quarter.
The Trojans would not score again, though, as the Wolves outscored their visitors 10-0 in the fourth quarter.
Rasmussen belted a 33-yard field at the 11:55 mark of the fourth to make it 9-6 in favor of the Wolves.
Then with 5:42 left, Rasmussen scored on a three-yard run and added the PAT kick to put the Wolves up by 10 at 16-6.
IKM-Manning finished with 190 total yards, including 150 rushing and 40 passing.
T-C, on the other hand, had 248 total yards with 51 via the ground and 197 through the air.
Rasmussen carried the ball 17 times for 89 yards to lead the winners.
Cooper Irlmeier ran 20 times for 56 yards on the night.
In passing, Nolan Ramsey was 5-of-15 for 40 yards with one interception.
Luke Ramsey caught two passes for 14 yards with Hunter Smith looking in one ball for 13 yards.
Defensively for IKM-Manning, Rasmussen also led his team in tackles with eight, including seven solos.
Tanner Crawford added 7.5 tackles (3 solo) and Smith had 6.5 tackles (five solo).
Rasmussen and Smith each picked off passes, while Luke Ramsey and Justin Segebart each recovered a fumble for the Wolves.