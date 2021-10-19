Rasmussen, Irlmeier power Wolves past Ogden

Amos Rasmussen and Cooper Irlmeier each ran for two touchdowns on Friday night, as IKM-Manning earned a 35-21 non-district football victory at Ogden.
The win moved IKM-Manning to 5-3 overall, as the Wolves will now take on South O’Brien, Paullina, in a Class A postseason first-round game this Friday night at Paullina at 7 p.m.
IKM-Manning qualified for the Class A Playoffs as the third team out of District 8 behind Woodbury Central and Logan-Magnolia.
IKM-Manning and Ogden were tied 7-7 after one quarter. Ogden led 14-13 at halftime, while the Wolves took a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
IKM-Manning then outscored the Bulldogs 14-7 over the final 12 minutes for the win.
The Wolves finished with 423 total yards, including 379 yards rushing, while Ogden rang up 310 total yards, including 234 yards through the air.
Rasmussen, who ran for touchdowns of 90 and five yards, led the Wolves with 23 carries for 231 yards on the night.
Irlmeier, who added two scoring runs of one yard, had 21 attempts for 105 yards in the win over the Bulldogs.
Trey Jasa also ran the ball six times for 47 yards for the Wolves.
IKM-Manning quarterback Nolan Ramsey had a one-yard TD run as well, while also completing 3-of-11 passes for 44 yards with one interception.
Defensively for IKM-Manning, Max Nielsen led the team with 7.5 tackles (5 solo). Cooper Perdew had 6.5 tackles (4 solo), while Luke Ramsey finished with 5.5 tackles (1 solo).
Ogden quarterback Lane Snedden completed 14-of-29 passes for 232 yards with two TD throws of 22 yards on Kale Monson and 70 yards to Jack Christensen. He added a 10-yard TD run.