Rasmussen, Irlmeier power Wolves past Ogden

Amos Rasmussen and Cooper Irlmeier each ran for two touchdowns on Friday night, as IKM-Manning earned a 35-21 non-district football victory at Ogden.

The win moved IKM-Manning to 5-3 overall, as the Wolves will now take on South O’Brien, Paullina, in a Class A postseason first-round game this Friday night at Paullina at 7 p.m.

IKM-Manning qualified for the Class A Playoffs as the third team out of District 8 behind Woodbury Central and Logan-Magnolia.

IKM-Manning and Ogden were tied 7-7 after one quarter. Ogden led 14-13 at halftime, while the Wolves took a 21-14 lead into the fourth quarter.

IKM-Manning then outscored the Bulldogs 14-7 over the final 12 minutes for the win.

The Wolves finished with 423 total yards, including 379 yards rushing, while Ogden rang up 310 total yards, including 234 yards through the air.

Rasmussen, who ran for touchdowns of 90 and five yards, led the Wolves with 23 carries for 231 yards on the night.