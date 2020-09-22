Rasmussen nets 148 yards for Wolves in loss to Spartans

The Spartans had 209 yards rushing and 172 yards passing, while the Wolves finished with 181 yards on the ground.

Kyler Rasmussen led all Wolves’ ballcarriers with 23 rushes for 148 yards.

Cooper Irlmeier ran nine times for 36 yards.

In passing, Ramsey was 7-of-17 for 29 yards.

Drew Doyel caught three passes for 17 yards to lead the Wolves’ receivers.

Defensively, Rasmussen had a team-high 15 tackles. Doyel, Mitchell Kerkhoff and Max Sanford all had eight tackles, while Brody Swearingen was in on six tackles.

IKM-Manning lost its only fumble, while West Monona recovered all three of its fumbles.

"We struggled to get anything going offensively all night. We put together a couple of drives, but we just weren’t able to finish," commented IKM-Manning coach Tom Casey.