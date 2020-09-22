Rasmussen nets 148 yards for Wolves in loss to Spartans

West Monona scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns on Friday night, as the Spartans spoiled IKM-Manning’s homecoming contest with a 20-7 victory over the Wolves at Manning.
The loss dropped IKM-Manning to 0-2 in Class A, District 10 and 0-4 overall.
The win, on the other hand, moved West Monona to 1-1 in District 10 and 2-2 overall.
West Monona went up 6-0 in the first quarter on a five-yard scoring pass from JJ Lander to A’Ryan White.
It stayed that way until IKM-Manning took the lead late in the third quarter on a one-yard scoring run by Nolan Ramsey and Kyler Rasmussen’s PAT kick to make it 7-6 Wolves.
West Monona took the lead back at 12-7 on a Lander three-yard TD run with 6:38 left in the fourth.
The Spartans then recovered a successful onside kick and took the ball right down the field, as Brady Wiggs capped off an 11-play, 40-yard drive with a one-yard TD run with 2:21 remaining to sew up the victory.
The Spartans added the PAT kick to make it 20-7.
West Monona outgained IKM-Manning in total yards, 381-210.
The Spartans had 209 yards rushing and 172 yards passing, while the Wolves finished with 181 yards on the ground.
Kyler Rasmussen led all Wolves’ ballcarriers with 23 rushes for 148 yards.
Cooper Irlmeier ran nine times for 36 yards.
In passing, Ramsey was 7-of-17 for 29 yards.
Drew Doyel caught three passes for 17 yards to lead the Wolves’ receivers.
Defensively, Rasmussen had a team-high 15 tackles. Doyel, Mitchell Kerkhoff and Max Sanford all had eight tackles, while Brody Swearingen was in on six tackles.
IKM-Manning lost its only fumble, while West Monona recovered all three of its fumbles.
"We struggled to get anything going offensively all night. We put together a couple of drives, but we just weren’t able to finish," commented IKM-Manning coach Tom Casey.
"We’ve had to use guys in different positions due to circumstances, so there really hasn’t been any consistency on either side of the ball. The kids are playing hard, but we’re just not getting a lot of breaks right now," he added.
"Give West Monona some credit. They have some good athletes and made plays when they needed to. It was a frustrating night, though, because we didn’t have a lot of things go our way," remarked Casey, whose team will go after its first win this Friday night against Ridge View at Holstein.