Rasmussen nets three rushing scores in Wolves' win over Big Reds

IKM-Manning rushed for five touchdowns on Friday night, as the Wolves cruised to a 49-8 Class A, District 8 victory at Missouri Valley.
The win moved IKM-Manning to 2-1 in District 8 and 2-2 overall on the season.
The Wolves raced out to a 28-0 halftime lead, led 35-8 after three quarters and then outscored the Big Reds 14-0 over the final 12 minutes to win going away.
Cory McCarville’s squad finished with 379 total yards, including 235 rushing and 142 passing.
Missouri Valley, on the other hand, had 189 total yards with 109 on the ground and 80 through the air.
Amos Rasmussen carried the ball 18 times for 91 yards and scored three times with rushing scores of 11, 3 and 2 yards.
Cooper Irlmeier also ran the ball 18 times for a team-high 136 yards with a two-yard TD run to his credit.
IKM-Manning quarterback Nolan Ramsey also had a big night for the Wolves.
Besides rushing for a six-yard TD run, Ramsey was 7-of-14 for 142 yards in the passing department with scoring passes of 24 yards to Irlmeier and 26 yards to Hunter Smith.
Irlmeier also led all Wolves’ receivers with four catches for 67 yards.
Smith had the one TD reception for 26 yards and Rasmussen also had one catch for 25 yards, while Eli Dreyer caught one ball for 24 yards.
Body Lager scored MV’s lone touchdown on a four-yard run in the midway through the third quarter.
Defensively for IKM-Manning, Tanner Crawford led with 9.5 tackles and also had one interception.
Irlmeier was second with 7.5 tackles.
Trey Jasa, Luke Ramsey and Conner Halbur all recovered fumbles for the Wolves, while Smith also picked off a pass for the winners.