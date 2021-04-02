Rasmussen top returnee for IKM-Manning golfers in 2021

Coming off a Western Iowa Conference championship and a berth in the district tournament from 2019, the IKM-Manning boys are looking forward to the 2021 golf season.

A year ago, the spring sports season was cancelled in Iowa due to Covid-19.

"We have a veteran group of golfers who have experienced some really good success," commented IKM-Manning coach Keith Wagner, who is guiding the Wolves for the ninth consecutive year.

Four veterans are back on the course.

Returning lettermen are seniors Kyler Rasmussen, Tyler Brandt and Conner Richards and junior Max Nielsen.

Rasmussen enters the 2021 season as the two-time defending WIC individual champion.

Filling out the Wolves’ roster are seniors Grant Gaer and Zach Willenborg; junior Andan Spooner; sophomores Zander Nielsen, Maguire Clouse and Xavier Newman; and freshmen Zander Richards, Josh Walker, Devyn Sander, Andrew Maynard and Jase Lueth.