Rebuilding year in store for Boyer Valley boys on basketball court

After winning 17 of 23 games on the basketball court a year ago, the Boyer Valley boys will enter the 2022-23 winter campaign with a major change in roster status.

BV graduated seven seniors, including four of its five starters from last year’s Bulldog squad that finished 12-4 in the Rolling Valley Conference.

BV also has a new head coach in Patrick Putnam, who will take over for Shane Reineke, who guided the Bulldogs for the past four years.

Putnam served as boys’ assistant basketball coach the past seven years.

BV’s lone returning starter and letterwinner is senior guard-forward Drew Volkmann, a second-team all-conference selection a year ago after scoring 9.0 points and grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game.

Volkmann led the team with 34 three-point field goals. He also dished out 28 assists (1.2 p/g) and collected 44 steals (1.9 p/g).

Besides Volkmann, other seniors on the roster are Cael Beam, Josh Gorden, Robert Gross, Ethan Hanigan and Jack Heistand.

The juniors are Matt Ferguson, Luke Cripps, Garrett Groves, Tommy Hast, Ben Lantz and Evan Ten Eyck.

Cooper Petersen is the team’s lone sophomore.

Freshmen on the Bulldogs’ 2022-23 roster are Michael Davis, Ashton Groves, Justin Kenkel, Lucas Lantz, Levi Reineke, Wiatt Schulte, Cale Soma and Logan Thomsen.

2022-23 Schedule

November

22 — at Maple Valley/A-O/CO-U; 29 — vs. Paton-Churdan

December

2 — at West Harrison; 6 — vs. Woodbine; 9 — at Glidden-Ralston; 15 — at Audubon; 16 — vs. CAM; 19 — vs. West Monona; 20 — at Exira/EH-K

January

3 — vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6 — vs. Ar-We-Va; 10 — at Paton-Churdan; 13 — vs. West Harrison; 17 — at Woodbine; 19 — at Logan-Magnolia; 20 — vs. Glidden-Ralston; 26 — at Griswold; 27 — at CAM; 31 — vs. Exira/EH-K

February

2 — vs. IKM-Manning; 3 — at Coon Rapids-Bayard; 6 — at Ar-We-Va