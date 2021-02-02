Red Oak boys edge Monarch bowlers

The Denison-Schleswig boys’ bowling team suffered a 2,056-1,905 loss on Thursday at Red Oak.

The setback snapped a two-match win streak for D-S, which fell to 5-4 overall on the year.

Lucas Segebart topped D-S with a 426 series, firing games of 237 and 189, respectively.

Kyle Segebart turned in a 398 series with games of 237 and 161.

Blake Polzin carded a 379 series with games of 170 and 209.

He was followed by Jake Fink (129-231--360), Trey Brotherton (165-177--342) and Christian Schmadeke (179-152--331).

The D-S boys went into baker bowling down 151 pins and wound up losing by 172.

The D-S junior varsity boys defeated Red Oak, 2,543-1,896.

Parker Bekkerus led D-S with a 366 series after shooting identical games of 183.