The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Union released regional basketball pairings for Classes 1A, 2A and 3A on January 31.

Ar-We-Va will compete in Class 1A, Region 4.

The Rockets will host Woodbury Central in a first-round matchup on Thursday, February 9, at Westside at 7 p.m.

The winner will take on 14th-ranked Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton in a quarterfinal contest on Feb. 14 at Elk Horn.

Boyer Valley is in Class 1A, Region 5.

Cody Freland’s BV club will host Whiting in a first-round matchup on Feb. 9 at Dunlap at 7 p.m.

That winner will get a regional quarterfinal date with fifth-rated Westwood, Sloan on Feb. 14 at Sloan.

Woodbine also is in Region 5 of Class 1A and received a bye.

The 10th-ranked Tigers will play either Oakland Riverside or Griswold in a regional quarterfinal game on Feb. 14 at Woodbine at 7 p.m.

IKM-Manning and Logan-Magnolia are both in Class 2A, Region 8.

IKM-Manning will host East Sac County in a first-round game on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Manning at 7 p.m.

The winner between the Wolves and Raiders will take on eighth-ranked Pocahontas Area in a regional quarterfinal game on Feb. 14 at Pocahontas.

Lo-Ma will open postseason play on Feb. 14, hosting Kuemper Catholic in a regional quarterfinal contest at Logan at 7 p.m.