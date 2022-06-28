 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regional softball pairings out for 2022 season

  • Updated
Regional softball

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Association on Friday released regional softball pairings for postseason play in 2022.

Denison-Schleswig will compete in Class 4A, Region 1.

The Monarchs will travel to Le Mars for their regional quarterfinal contest against the host Bulldogs at 7 p.m.

The D-S/Le Mars winner will take on Dallas Center-Grimes in a regional semifinal game on Saturday, July 9, at Grimes at 7 p.m.

In the other half of Region 1, Spencer will host Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in a regional semifinal game on July 7 at 7 p.m.

That winner will take on Sioux City Heelan in a regional semifinal game on July 9 at Briar Cliff University at Sioux City in a 5 p.m. matchup.

The Region 1 title game will take place Tuesday, July 12, at the site of the highest remaining ranked team.

IKM-Manning is in Class 2A, Region 3.

The Wolves will host Lawton-Bronson in a regional first-round game on Friday, July 1, at Irwin at 7 p.m.

That winner will get a date with Logan-Magnolia in a regional quarterfinal contest on Wednesday, July 6, at Logan at 7 p.m.

Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley are both in Class 1A, Region 2 competition.

Ar-We-Va will take on Storm Lake St. Mary’s in a regional first-round affair on July 1 at Emmetsburg at 5 p.m.

That winner will take on Newell-Fonda in a regional semifinal game on July 6 at Newell at 7 p.m.

Boyer Valley, on the other hand, will take on Glidden-Ralston in a regional first-round game on July 1 at Glidden at 7 p.m.

That winner will then get a regional quarterfinal matchup with Coon Rapids-Bayard on July 6 at Coon Rapids at 7 p.m.

