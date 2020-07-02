Regional softball pairings released by IGHSAU

The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Thursday released regional softball pairings for the 2020 season.
Denison-Schleswig will compete in Class 4A, Region 1, and take on Carroll High in a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday, July 16, at Carroll at 7 p.m.
That winner will take on fourth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a regional semifinal game on Saturday, July 18, at Sergeant Bluff at 7 p.m.In the other half of Region 1, Storm Lake will host Spencer in a quarterfinal game on July 16 at 7 p.m.
That winner will take on Le Mars in a regional semifinal game on July 16 at Le Mars at 7 p.m.
The Region 1 title game is set for Tuesday, July 21, at a site to be determined.
IKM-Manning will compete in Class 2A,Region 1.
The Wolves will host AHST/Walnut in a first-round game on Monday, July 13, at Irwin at 7 p.m.
That winner will take on West Monona in a regional quarterfinal game on Wednesday, July 15, at Onawa at 7 p.m.
Ar-We-Va and Boyer Valley are both in Class 1A, Region 2
Ar-We-Va will take on Glidden-Ralston in a first-round game on July 13 at Glidden at 7 p.m.
Also on July 13, Boyer Valley will meet up with West Harrison in a first-round game at Mondamin at 7 p.m.
That winner will take on Riverside in a regional quarterfinal game on July 15 at Oakland at 7 p.m.