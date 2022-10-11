Regional volleyball pairings released by IGHSAU

The Iowa Girls’ High School Athletic Association on Friday released regional volleyball pairings.

Denison-Schleswig is in Class 4A, Region 2 for posteason competition.

The Monarchs will take on Boone in a Region 2 quarterfinal match on Tuesday, October 18, at Boone High School at 7 p.m.

That winner will get a regional semifinal matchup with Adel-DeSoto-Minburn on Thursday, Oct. 20, at Adel at 7 p.m.

In the other half of Region 2, Winterset will host Creston in a regional quarterfinal contest on Oct. 18.

That winner will then hook up with Indianola in a regional semifinal match on Oct. 20 at Indianola High School.

The Region 2 final is slated for Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the site of the highest remaining ranked team.

IKM-Manning is in Class 2A, Region 3.

The Wolves will open postseason play on Monday, Oct. 17, against AHST/Walnut in a first-round matchup at Avoca at 7 p.m.

That winner will get a regional quarterfinal date with Missouri Valley on Wednesday, Oct. 19, at Missouri Valley.

Ar-We-Va is in Class 1A, Region 3.

The Rockets will begin their postseason trek on Oct. 17, against Fort Dodge St. Edmond in a first-round affair at Fort Dodge at 7 p.m.

That winner will take on either Newell-Fonda or Paton-Churdan in regional quarterfinal match on Oct. 19 at Newell.

Boyer Valley, meanwhile, is in Class 1A, Region 1.

The Lady Bulldogs will take on Woodbine in a first-round contest on Oct. 17 at Woodbine at 7 p.m.