Reineke, Katzenberger lead Bulldogs past Spartans

Boyer Valley’s Gavin Reineke threw six touchdown passes and ran for two more, as the Bulldogs concluded their 2020 regular season on Friday night with a 56-34 Eight-Man, District 8 victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Exira.

The win snapped a five-game losing streak for BV, which finished the regular season 2-5 in District 8 and overall.

BV will now take on West Harrison in a first-round postseason game this Friday night against West Harrison (3-4) in a 7 p.m. contest at Mondamin.

With Friday’s loss, Exira/EH-K concluded its regular season 0-6 in District 8 and overall.

BV led 18-14 at halftime and 32-20 after three quarters before outscoring Exira/EH-K 24-14 in the fourth to pull away.

Reineke, on the night, was 14-of-23 for 217 yards through the air with six passing touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to Drew Volkmann, who caught seven balls on the night for 133 yards with three scoring receptions.

Reineke also threw two TD passes to Blake Katzenberger with a long of 16 yards and one TD pass to Trevor Malone for 19 yards.