Reineke, Katzenberger lead Bulldogs past Spartans

Boyer Valley’s Gavin Reineke threw six touchdown passes and ran for two more, as the Bulldogs concluded their 2020 regular season on Friday night with a 56-34 Eight-Man, District 8 victory over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Exira.
The win snapped a five-game losing streak for BV, which finished the regular season 2-5 in District 8 and overall.
BV will now take on West Harrison in a first-round postseason game this Friday night against West Harrison (3-4) in a 7 p.m. contest at Mondamin.
With Friday’s loss, Exira/EH-K concluded its regular season 0-6 in District 8 and overall.
BV led 18-14 at halftime and 32-20 after three quarters before outscoring Exira/EH-K 24-14 in the fourth to pull away.
Reineke, on the night, was 14-of-23 for 217 yards through the air with six passing touchdowns, including a 52-yarder to Drew Volkmann, who caught seven balls on the night for 133 yards with three scoring receptions.
Reineke also threw two TD passes to Blake Katzenberger with a long of 16 yards and one TD pass to Trevor Malone for 19 yards.
Malone had four pass receptions on the night for 46 yards.
Reineke has thrown for 1,709 yards this season, good for second in the state among all Eight-Man quarterbacks. He also is third with 24 TD passes on the year.
The Bulldog quarterback added a pair of rushing TDs with a long of five yards. He had 20 yards via the ground on 11 carries.
Katzenberger, who had three catches on the night for 38 yards, also carried the ball 20 times for 124 yards rushing.
Volkmann ran the ball once for 32 yards, while Jesse Soma carried the ball three times with a five-yard scoring run to his credit.
Overall, BV wound up with 385 total yards, which included Reinke’s passing yards and 168 yards rushing.
Defensively for BV, Carsan Wood led the team with 10 tackles, including five solos to go with an inteception.
Michael Heffernan had 7.5 tackles and Alex Vennink finished with seven.