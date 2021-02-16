Reineke sparks Bulldog boys past Wolves in non-league contest

The Boyer Valley boys raced out to a 17-point halftime lead en route to a 54-25 victory over IKM-Manning in the final regular season contest for both teams on Friday night at Dunlap.

With the win, BV moved to 10-5 overall. The loss, meanwhile, dropped IKM-Manning to 6-13 overall.

BV scored the game’s initial 13 points and led 15-3 after one quarter before taking a 29-12 lead into haltime.

Shane Reinke’s BV club then led 38-21 after three quarters of play.

While BV shot 48.8 percent (20-41) from the field, IKM-Manning was at 21.2 percent (11-52).

The Bulldogs were 6-of-19 from three-point range, while the Wolves converted only 1-of-21 tries from behind the three-point arc.

BV also was 8-of-10 at the free throw line, while IKM-Manning went to the foul line only three times with two makes.

Gavin Reineke paced the BV boys with 23 points to go with four rebounds.