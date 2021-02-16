Reineke sparks Bulldog boys past Wolves in non-league contest

The Boyer Valley boys raced out to a 17-point halftime lead en route to a 54-25 victory over IKM-Manning in the final regular season contest for both teams on Friday night at Dunlap.
With the win, BV moved to 10-5 overall. The loss, meanwhile, dropped IKM-Manning to 6-13 overall.
BV scored the game’s initial 13 points and led 15-3 after one quarter before taking a 29-12 lead into haltime.
Shane Reinke’s BV club then led 38-21 after three quarters of play.
While BV shot 48.8 percent (20-41) from the field, IKM-Manning was at 21.2 percent (11-52).
The Bulldogs were 6-of-19 from three-point range, while the Wolves converted only 1-of-21 tries from behind the three-point arc.
BV also was 8-of-10 at the free throw line, while IKM-Manning went to the foul line only three times with two makes.
Gavin Reineke paced the BV boys with 23 points to go with four rebounds.
Drew Volkmann tossed in 10 points with four boards and two steals.
Trevor Malone had a nice all-around night for BV with six points, 11 boards, four shot blocks, two assists and one steal.
Caden Neilsen had five points and three boards.
Clay Roberts also had five points and one steal.
Adam Puck contributed three points, five assists, three boards and one steal, while Jaidan Ten Eyck had two points, five boards and four assists.
Cooper Irlmeier and Connor Keller each scored six points to lead IKM-Manning.
Kyler Rasmussen added five points and three steals. Brody Swearingen also had five points and 10 boards.
Nolan Ramsey finished with three points and one board as well.