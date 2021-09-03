Reis achieves second place at 2021 Youth Pan American Championships

Ranked among the best weightlifters in the United States for his age group, Denison High School senior Colin Reis recently showcased his talent at the 2021 Youth Pan American Championships at Monterrey, Mexico.
The event took place August 16-23.
Competing for Team USA in the 17-and-under division against athletes from several countries, Reis placed second overall in the snatch and clean and jerk lifts with a total of 288 kilograms.
Reis wound up second in the final standings after taking second in the snatch (126 kilos) and third in the clean and jerk (162 kilos) for his 288 total.
Another Team USA participant won the competition with a 301 total.
The snatch is the first of two lifts in the sport of weightlifting, followed by the clean and jerk.
The objective of the snatch is to lift the barbell from the ground to overhead in one continuous motion.
The clean and jerk is a composite of two weightlifting movements performed with a barbell.
During the clean, the lifter moves the barbell from the floor to a racked position across the deltoids without resting fully on the clavicles.
During the jerk, the lifter raises the barbell to a stationary position about the head and then finishing with straight arms and legs with the feet in the same plane as the torso and barbell.
"Weightlifting has become my passion in life and it’s something I really enjoy," commented Reis, who trains daily at the Denison High School weight room.
"Competing at the international tournaments is more than I ever imagined. It’s an honor to compete for Team USA and I’m going to take full advantage of it," remarked Reis, who made the choice to not play football for the Monarchs his senior year to give his full attention to weightlifting.
"If I wanted to compete at the international level, I knew I would have to be all in. I didn’t want to risk an injury in football and then not have the opportunities that I know are in front of me," Reis said.
Reis also stands out on the tennis court for Denison-Schleswig and is a two-time state doubles tournament qualifier.
As of right now, Reis plans to play tennis for the Monarchs in the spring of 2022 to complete his senior athletic career.
Up next for Reis as a weightlifter will be a trip to Jeddah, Saudia Arabia, to compete in the 2021 World Youth Championships scheduled for Oct. 6-13.
After that, Reis plans to compete in the North American Open Series Finals Dec. 2-5 at Denver, Colorado.
Reis plans to attend both events with his coach Jake Pudenz.
Pudenz had been the strength and conditioning coach at Denison High until a couple of years ago and now has his own weightlifting business in Des Moines he officially started in February, 2020.
The weightlifting business is called Jake Pudenz Strength and Power.
"Based on the entries at Mexico, we had a good idea of where Reis was going to finish. But it was never about winning. It was about him having a good day on the international platform and setting him up for future competitions," commented Pudenz.
"Obviously, I was very happy with his second-place finish. It’s more than earning medals, though, as I was pleased with his composure and his ability to perform under pressure on the big stage," he added.
"Reis just has a great work ethic. He isn’t satisfied with just having a good day and he doesn’t take me coaching him hard personally. I will say that I’m very, very hard on him. Not a lot of kids would be able to take it, but he knows that I want him to do well and that I’m behind him 100 percent," Pudenz said.