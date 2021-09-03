Reis achieves second place at 2021 Youth Pan American Championships

After that, Reis plans to compete in the North American Open Series Finals Dec. 2-5 at Denver, Colorado.

Reis plans to attend both events with his coach Jake Pudenz.

Pudenz had been the strength and conditioning coach at Denison High until a couple of years ago and now has his own weightlifting business in Des Moines he officially started in February, 2020.

The weightlifting business is called Jake Pudenz Strength and Power.

"Based on the entries at Mexico, we had a good idea of where Reis was going to finish. But it was never about winning. It was about him having a good day on the international platform and setting him up for future competitions," commented Pudenz.

"Obviously, I was very happy with his second-place finish. It’s more than earning medals, though, as I was pleased with his composure and his ability to perform under pressure on the big stage," he added.