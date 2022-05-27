Reis/Dahm headline highlights for Monarch boys at state doubles tennis tournament

Denison-Schleswig seniors Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm teamed up to finish 3-1 in matches and earn a third-place medal at the Class 1A State Doubles Tennis Tournament at Waterloo.

The tournament started outside on Tuesday morning at Brynes Park, but moved inside later in the day because of weather to the Black Hawk Tennis Club.

Also, the D-S tandem of juniors Carson Seuntjens and Wyatt Johnson competed at the state tournament and finished 0-2 in matches.

Reis and Dahm entered the state tournament as the number four seed.

In the opening round on Tuesday morning, Reis and Dahm picked up a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Ballard, Huxley seniors Jake Ross and Jayden Cattell.

In quarterfinal action on Tuesday afternoon, Reis and Dahm then earned a 6-4, 6-4 win over Waverly-Shell Rock senior Isaac Becker and sophomore Benny Ramker to move into the semifinal round on Wednesday morning.

“Reis was able to establish dominance with some big groundstrokes against WS-R. This quieted their large crowd and kept them from building any momentum that they had exhibited in their first match,” commented Denison-Schleswig coach Aaron Ratliff.

The semifinal match for Reis and Dahm paired them up against the No. 1 seed in seniors Declan Coe and Hugh Coulter of Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Reis and Dahm won the first set in a tiebreaker at 7-6 (9-7), but the Xavier tandem then won sets two and three by identical scores of 6-4, 6-4 to move into the championship match and drop the Monarch pair into the third-place match on Wednesday afternoon.

“In the long tiebreaker, Dahm was able to hold serve and we got up early before winning the first set 9-7. Unfortunately in both the second and third sets, we started off getting broken in the first game and played from behind,” Ratliff said.

Reis and Dahm then concluded their stay in Waterloo and high school careers with an impressive 6-0, 6-3 victory over Boone’s team of senior Matt Zimmerman and junior Cody Overland for a third-place finish in Class 1A.

“Reis and Dahm came out on fire. Both were nailing their serves and crushing their crosscourt returns. They played flawless in their first set,” Ratliff remarked.

“Overland and Zimmerman came to life in the second set, but when they abandoned the net on Overland’s serve we were able to take control of the match. It was a nice finish and we ended up placing third,” noted Ratliff.

The third-place effort was the highest-ever finish for a doubles team under Ratliff.

Competing at the state tournament for the second year in a row, Reis and Dahm moved up four spots from a seventh-place finish last spring and finished this season with an outstanding 16-1 overall record and sported a 39-3 career record together.

“Reis and Dahm had a stellar season. They each won Hawkeye 10 Conference singles championships. They were back-to-back district doubles champions and the only three doubles losses playing with each other were at the state tournament,” Ratliff stated.

Reis and Dahm won 93 percent of their matches for a new school record.

Xavier’s team of Coe and Coulter went on to win the Class 1A doubles title with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over the Pella’s second-seeded team of senior Caleb Briggs and sophomore Jack Briggs.

Seuntjens and Johnson drew Pella’s No. 2 seed and undefeated team of Caleb Briggs and Jack Briggs in their first match on Tuesday morning and lost 6-1, 6-1.

“Pella’s team came in 20-0 on the season and our serves were just too slow for this hard-hitting team,” Ratliff said.

In consolation action, Seuntjens and Johnson took on the Dubuque Wahlert team of Nolan Martineau and Charlie Curtiss.

Martineau and Curtiss won set one, 7-5, but Seuntjens and Johnson fought back and won 6-4 in set two moving the match to a super tiebreaker that the Wahlert team captured by a 10-4 margin.

The match started outside before being moved indoors with the Monarch tandem leading 4-1 in the second set.

Seuntjens and Johnson finished 16-6 in doubles play this season.

“As juniors, they will need to lead the team next year. Hopefully this state experience will show them what it takes to compete an elite level and they will continue to build on the success they experienced this year,” Ratliff said.

