Reis, Dahm headline list of returnees for Monarch tennis team

The Denison-Schleswig boys had one of their finest seasons in school history on the tennis court a year ago.

Under the guidance of veteran head coach Aaron Ratliff, the D-S boys went 10-2 in duals en route to claiming the Hawkeye 10 Conference and Class 1A District team championships.

Expectations are high once again for the 2022 season, as five of top seven individuals from last year’s Monarch squad will be back in action for Ratliff, who has a roster of 15 players, including three seniors, three juniors and nine sophomores.

“We had a great season last year, winning both the conference and district titles. We have five of those top seven returning this year, so we’re looking to accomplish some big things this season,” Ratliff said.

“We did lose our numbers three (Adolfo Vargas) and five (Isaac Leinen) players, which means we’ll need some guys to step up their game if we want to make team state this year,” he added.

Returning varsity lettermen for Ratliff are seniors Colin Reis and Harrison Dahm; juniors Wyatt Johnson and Carson Seuntjens; and sophomore Braden Curnyn.

D-S also returns one junior varsity letterman in sophomore Jorge Zuniga.

Reis and Dahm headline the list of returning veterans, as the Monarch tandem qualified for the Class 1A State Doubles Tournament at Waterloo and finished seventh overall after winning three of five matches.

Reis and Dahm finished the 2021 season 16-2 in matches after entering state competition with a perfect 13-0 record.

Filling out the roster for D-S are senior Matthew Weltz; junior Gavin Hipnar; and sophomores Omar Abarca, Lance Arkfeld, Blaine Brodsky, Brandon Launderville, Alan Rivera, Danny Saldana and Adam Xiong.

The D-S boys will open their season on Monday, April 4, against Cherokee at Denison.

The Schedule

April

4 - vs. Cherokee, 4 p.m.; 5 - at Storm Lake, 4 p.m.; 7 - at Harlan, 4 p.m.; 9 - Boone Tournament, V, 9 a.m.; 11 - at Sioux City Heelan, 4 p.m.; 12 - vs. Sioux City East, 4 p.m.; 19 - vs. Atlantic, 4:30 p.m.; 25 - vs. C.B. St. Albert, 4 p.m.

May