Ridge View takes two from Ar-We-Va squads in nonconference play

Boys’ results

With Saturday’s 23-point loss, Ar-We-Va slipped to 8-8 overall on the year.

The first half was tight with the two teams tied at 10-10 after one quarter and Ridge View up by four at 26-22 at halftime.

The Raptors then outscored the Rockets 17-5 in the third quarter for a 43-27 lead going into the fourth.

Ar-We-Va was within 10 at the five-minute mark of the fourth, but Ridge View was able to pull away after that, as the Rockets shot just 22 percent from the field and only 11 percent from behind the three-point arc.

Will Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 12 points, adding eight boards and three steals.