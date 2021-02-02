Ridge View takes two from Ar-We-Va squads in nonconference play

Ar-We-Va hosted Ridge View in nonconference basketball action on Saturday at Westside with the visiting Raptors picking up a sweep of the host Rockets.
In game one, Ar-We-Va fell behind by 10 points after one quarter and couldn’t recover in a 53-33 loss.
In game two, Ridge View outscored the Ar-We-Va boys 31-12 in the second half, as the Raptors earned a 57-34 triumph over Matt Wilken’s Rocket club.
Girls’ results
Saturday’s setback was the third in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 3-13 overall on the season.
Down 12-2 after one quarter, Ridge View outscored Ar-We-Va 18-11 in the second for a 30-13 lead at halftime.
The Raptors led 43-21 going into the fourth.
Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with 14 points, adding six rebounds, three shot blocks and two assists.
Sara Schurke had eight points and three boards, while Hannah Kraus finished with six points and four assists. Timberlen Koch also had five points for the Rockets.
Boys’ results
With Saturday’s 23-point loss, Ar-We-Va slipped to 8-8 overall on the year.
The first half was tight with the two teams tied at 10-10 after one quarter and Ridge View up by four at 26-22 at halftime.
The Raptors then outscored the Rockets 17-5 in the third quarter for a 43-27 lead going into the fourth.
Ar-We-Va was within 10 at the five-minute mark of the fourth, but Ridge View was able to pull away after that, as the Rockets shot just 22 percent from the field and only 11 percent from behind the three-point arc.
Will Ragaller led Ar-We-Va with 12 points, adding eight boards and three steals.
Cooper Kock had 10 points, eight boards and two steals. Zach Schimmer also had eight points, six boards and three steals, while Andres Cruz finished with two points, two boards and two steals in the loss.