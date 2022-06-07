River Valley posts eight-run win over Ar-We-Va girls

A seven-run second inning powered River Valley to a 14-6 nonconference softball victory over Ar-We-Va on Thursday night at Vail.

The loss dropped Kenzie Kock’s Ar-We-Va club to 0-5 overall on the season.

Down 1-0 after a half inning, Ar-We-Va scored three times in its half of the first inning to take a 3-1 lead.

River Valley, though, plated seven runs in the top of the second and never looked back after that.

Ar-We-Va had four hits in the game, but only one after the first inning.

Dalaney Schurke went 1-for-3 with two runs batted in and one run scored.

Maggie Ragaller was 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Sophie Jackson finished 1-for-3 with one RBI, as did Emma Leiting.