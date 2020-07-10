River Valley shuts out Rocket girls in nonconference softball

The Ar-We-Va softball team wrapped up its regular season on Tuesday night with a 9-0 nonconference loss to River Valley at Vail.
It was the 10th straight defeat for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 1-10 overall on the year.
The Rockets will next take on Glidden-Ralston in a Class 1A regional first-round game on Monday, July 13, at Glidden at 5 p.m.
Ar-We-Va managed only two hits in the loss, as Kora Obrecht and Maggie Ragaller each had singles for the Rockets.
Jadeyn Smith suffered the pitching loss, allowing nine runs with four strikeouts and three walks.
RV led 2-0 after two innings.
The Wolverines then plated four runs in the fifth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh to pull away.