Riverside defeats IKM-Manning on Wolves' Pink Out Night

IKM-Manning hosted Riverside in its Pink Out night volleyball match on Thursday night at Manning and lost a 3-0 decision to the visiting Bulldogs.

Riverside defeated the Wolves 25-17, 25-17, 25-10, as the McKaylie Croghan’s squad fell to 1-7 in Western Iowa Conference play, 1-23 overall in matches and 5-55 in games.

Amber Halbur led IKM-Manning with 10 kills, adding six digs and three assists.