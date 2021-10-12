Riverside defeats IKM-Manning on Wolves' Pink Out Night

By Todd Danner
IKM-Manning hosted Riverside in its Pink Out night volleyball match on Thursday night at Manning and lost a 3-0 decision to the visiting Bulldogs.
Riverside defeated the Wolves 25-17, 25-17, 25-10, as the McKaylie Croghan’s squad fell to 1-7 in Western Iowa Conference play, 1-23 overall in matches and 5-55 in games.
Amber Halbur led IKM-Manning with 10 kills, adding six digs and three assists.
Jessica Christensen had 10 digs, three kills and one serving ace. Taylor Ferneding chipped in with 12 assists and two ace serves, while Eryn Ramsey wound up with seven digs for the Wolves.