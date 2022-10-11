Riverside downs IKM-Manning in three sets

IKM-Manning suffered a 3-0 setback to Oakland Riverside in Western Iowa Conference volleyball play on Thursday night.

Riverside defeated the visiting Wolves 25-14, 25-18, 25-6, as McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning club fell to 0-8 in WIC competition, 2-18 overall in matches and 5-47 in games.

Megan Williams had three kills with one block and one ace serve for IKM-Manning.

Amber Halbur added two kills, five assists and one block. Anna Stangl chipped in with 13 digs, while Eryn Ramsey had six digs and Emmie Ring three digs.