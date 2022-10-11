 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Riverside downs IKM-Manning in three sets

Wolves vs. Bulldogs VB

IKM-Manning suffered a 3-0 setback to Oakland Riverside in Western Iowa Conference volleyball play on Thursday night.

Riverside defeated the visiting Wolves 25-14, 25-18, 25-6, as McKaylie Croghan’s IKM-Manning club fell to 0-8 in WIC competition, 2-18 overall in matches and 5-47 in games.

Megan Williams had three kills with one block and one ace serve for IKM-Manning.

Amber Halbur added two kills, five assists and one block. Anna Stangl chipped in with 13 digs, while Eryn Ramsey had six digs and Emmie Ring three digs.

Ella Richards contributed three digs and two assists. Laura McCarville also had one kill and five ace serves for the Wolves.

