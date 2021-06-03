Riverside handles Wolves in WIC softball play

The IKM-Manning girls slipped to 0-4 in Western Iowa Conference play and overall on Tuesday night after a 22-7 softball loss to Oakland Riverside at Irwin.

IKM-Manning trailed 7-3 after three innings when Riverside netted four runs in the top of the fourth to break the game open at 11-3.

Up 15-6 after six, the visiting Bulldogs pushed seven runs across in the top of the seventh.

Brooke Booth took the pitching loss for IKM-Manning. She gave up the 22 runs (15 earned) on 17 hits, struck out four and walked 13.

Jessica Christensen went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs scored for IKM-Manning at the plate.

Alikxa McGinn went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run.

Carlee Neil was 1-for-3 with a double and one run. Ella Richards finished 1-for-3, while Alexis Gruhn wound up 1-for-4 with one run.