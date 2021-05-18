Roberts of BV advances to district tournament in 1A

Boyer Valley hosted a Class 1A Boys Sectional Golf Tournament on Friday at the Dunlap Golf Course.

Council Bluffs St. Albert captured the team title with a 332 total. CAM was second to the Falcons at 353.

Boyer Valley placed third overall at 360.

Brett Klusman of St. Albert took home medalist honors with a 75 (38-37).

Jacob Fetter of Logan-Magnolia was runnerup medalist with an 82 (38-44).

Clay Roberts placed third overall with an 84 (41-43), as he qualified for the Class 1A District Tournament this Friday at the Crestwood Hills Golf Course at Anita.

BV’s Devin Melby carded an 86 (46-40).

He was followed by Connor Kenkel (46-46--92), Caden Neilsen (45-53--98), Ben Nichols (50-51--101) and Adam Puck (47-55--102).

Final Team Standings