Rocket boys avenge conference loss to Glidden-Ralston

The Ar-We-Va boys won their second straight game on Friday night, as the Rockets picked up a 6-5 Rolling Valley Conference baseball victory over Glidden-Ralston at Glidden.

Winning for the fourth time in five games, Ar-We-Va improved to 2-7 in RVC play and 4-8 overall.

The Rockets had seven hits in the win.

Wyatt Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va by going 3-for-4 with one run batted in.

Conner Kirsch went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and one run.

Cooper Kock started on the hill for Ar-We-Va and threw four and one-third.

He allowed five runs on one hit, struck out seven and walked 10.