Rocket boys drop RVC baseball game to visiting Hawkeyes

Ar-We-Va managed only four hits and committed seven errors in a 10-3 Rolling Valley Conference baseball loss to West Harrison on Friday night at Westside.

The loss was the third in four games for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 4-3 in RVC play and 6-3 overall.

West Harrison led 5-1 after two innings and 6-3 after five. The Hawkeyes then plated a run in the sixth and three more in the seventh.

Cooper Kock led Ar-We-Va at the plate by going 2-for-4 with one run.

Damon Ehlers went 1-for-2 with a double and Tim Dose finished 1-for-3 with one run. Will Ragaller also scored once for the Rockets.

Ragaller opened on the hill and took the loss in five and one-third, allowing seven runs on 10 hits with six Ks and four walks.