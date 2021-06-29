 Skip to main content
Rocket boys fall in five to Class 1A-rated CAM
Rockets, Cougars BB

The Ar-We-Va baseball team managed only two hits in a 12-1 Rolling Valley Conference loss in five innings to CAM on Friday night at Westside.

The loss was the second in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 6-6 in RVC play and 8-6 overall on the season.

Visiting CAM raced out to a 12-0 lead before Ar-We-Va plated its lone run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

CAM’s Lane Spieker led the Cougar attack by going 2-for-2 with two home runs, including a two-run shot and a three-run shot, while finishing with five runs batted in and four runs scored.

Spieker threw all five innings for CAM with nine strikeouts to his credit.

For Ar-We-Va, Damon Ehlers went 1-for-4 with a double. Cooper Kock also was 1-for-2.

Jeffrey Molina scored the Rocket’s lone run.

Kock threw three and two-thirds innings on the mound for Ar-We-Va, as he took the loss after giving up 10 runs on six hits with five strikeouts and five walks.

Conner Kirsch also went one and two-thirds, yielding two runs on two hits with two Ks and one walk.

