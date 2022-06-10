Rocket boys fall to Hawkeyes in Rolling Valley Conference play

The Ar-We-Va boys suffered another tough defeat on Monday night, as the Rockets fell 2-1 to West Harrison in Rolling Valley Conference baseball action at Mondamin.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 0-6 in the RVC play and 0-7 overall.

It was the fifth loss by two runs or less for Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va squad.

Ar-We-Va scored the game’s initial run in the top of the first inning, but the Rockets would not score again, as West Harrison tallied both of its runs in the last of the fourth.

The Rockets had five hits on the night.

Will Ragaller went 2-for-3 with one run scored. Cooper Kock was 1-for-2 with a double and one RBI.

Conner Kirsch went 1-for-3, as was Tim Dose.

Will Ragaller threw five and two-thirds innings on the mound. He allowed two runs on four hits, struck out eight and walked only one in throwing 90 pitchers.