Rocket boys fall to Riverside in regular season finale
Rockets vs. Riverside, 2021

Ar-We-Va wrapped up its regular season on Tuesday night with a 6-1 loss to Oakland Riverside in varsity baseball action at Oakland.

The loss moved Ar-We-Va to 10-9 overall going into a Class 1A, District 15 quarterfinal game against West Harrison at Neola at 5 p.m.

Riverside led 3-0 when Ar-We-Va scored its only run in the top of the sixth.

Riverside then plated three runs in its half of the sixth.

The Rockets managed only three hits, all singles by Cooper Kock, Conner Kirsch and Damon Ehlers.

Kock scored his team’s lone run.

Braeden Kirsch tossed all seven innings on the mound. He allowed six runs on seven hits with two strikeouts.

