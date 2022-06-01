Rocket boys let one slip away against Glidden-Ralston

The Ar-We-Va boys let a 4-1 lead after five innings slip away on Friday night, as Glidden-Ralston rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Rockets in Rolling Valley Conference action at Westside.

The loss dropped Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va club to 0-2 on the young season.

Ar-We-Va led 4-1 going into the top of the sixth inning when Glidden-Ralston plated four runs to take the lead for good at 5-4.

Ar-We-Va lost despite outhitting the Wildcats by an 8-3 margin and getting 20 combined strikeouts from pitchers Will Ragaller and Conner Kirsch on the night.

Ragaller started and threw five and two-thirds of no-hit ball, allowing only one run with 17 strikeouts to his credit and five walks.

Kirsch, on the other hand, tossed one and one-third, yielding four runs on three hits with three Ks and one walk.

Tim Dose paced Ar-We-Va’s offensive attack by going 3-for-4 with two runs batted in for the Rockets.

Ragaller went 2-for-4 with two doubles and one run. Wade Ragaller was 2-for-3 with two runs.

Cooper Kock also went 1-for-3 with a double.