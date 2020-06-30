Rocket boys shut out by CAM at Anita

The Ar-We-Va boys managed only one hit in an 11-0 Rolling Valley Conference baseball loss in five innings to CAM on Friday afternoon at Anita.
The loss kept Ar-We-Va winless on the season at 0-5 in the RVC and overall.
Damon Ehlers had the lone hit for the Rockets with a double in two at bats.
Cooper Kock tossed three innings for Ar-We-Va. He gave up nine runs on seven hits, struck out four and walked four.
Harley Molina also threw one inning, yielding two runs on two hits.
After scoring four runs in the second inning, CAM added five in the third and two more in the fourth.