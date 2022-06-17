Rocket boys shut out by CAM in RVC action

The Ar-We-Va boys had a two-game win streak snapped on Monday night after a 10-0 loss in five innings to CAM at Anita.

Ar-We-Va, which was shut out 6-0 by CAM in its season opener, fell to 1-7 in Rolling Valley Conference play and 2-8 overall with the loss.

CAM jumped on Ar-We-Va starting pitcher Will Ragaller for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.

The Cougars added single runs in the fourth and fifth frames to win by the 10-run rule.

Will Ragaller allowed the eight runs on three hits with one strikeout and five walks.

Conner Kirsch tossed four innings in relief, yielding two runs on four hits with three Ks and two walks.

The Rockets managed only two hits, singles by Cooper Kock and Tim Dose.