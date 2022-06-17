Rocket boys take care of South Central Calhoun

The Ar-We-Va boys picked up their third win in four games on Tuesday night, as the Rockets earned a 17-3 victory in five innings over South Central Calhoun at Lytton.

The nonconference win moved Austin Stoelk’s Ar-We-Va team to 3-8 overall on the year.

Ahead 5-1 after three innings, Ar-We-Va plated seven runs in the top of the fourth and five more in the fifth to make it 17-1.

SCC scored twice in the last of the fifth before the game was called due to the 10-run rule.

Braeden Kirsch went the hill for Ar-We-Va, as he gave up three runs on six hits with two strikeouts.

Will Ragaller went 2-for-2 at the plate with one run and three stolen bases for the Rockets.

Damon Ehlers went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and three runs.

Conner Kirsch was 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs. Cooper Kock also went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.