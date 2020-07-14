Rocket boys watch season end in district quarterfinals

Audubon used a pair of three-run innings to pick up a 7-0 victory over Ar-We-Va in Class 1A district baseball play on Saturday night at Audubon.
The loss ended Ar-We-Va’s season at 0-9 under head coach Austin Stoelk, whose club managed only three hits in the loss to the Wheelers.
With the win, Audubon improved to 10-7 overall and will now take on Boyer Valley in a District 15 semifinal contest tonight (Tuesday) at Audubon.
Cooper Kock went 2-for-3 with two doubles and Will Ragaller was 1-for-3 at the plate for the Rockets, which let a crucial scoring opportunity in the first inning slip away.
Ragaller led off with a single and advanced to third on Kock’s double, but Ar-We-Va failed to push any runs across.
Audubon then scored three runs in its first at bat.
After that, the Rockets stranded runners at third base in the third and sixth innings for their only threats after the opening frame.
Audubon plated three runs in the fifth and got one more in the sixth to end the scoring.
Joel Klocke went 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for Audubon.
Klocke led off the first for the Wheelers with a triple to deep right field and scored as the ball got away from Ar-We-Va’s cutoff man.
Klocke appeared to be tagged out by Rocket catcher Cooper Kock, but the ball was knocked out of his glove for the game’s initial run.
Ragaller opened on the hill for Ar-We-Va and took the loss in five and one-third, allowing seven runs on nine hits with seven strikeouts and five walks.
Kock also threw two-thirds of an inning for the Rockets, which will have the majority of their team back in 2021 after losing one senior from this year’s team in Dalton Ehlers.
"The kids battled, but you’re not going to win a lot of games with only three hits. We had two bad innings when Audubon scored three times in each inning, but for the most part, I was pretty pleased with our effort," Stoelk said.