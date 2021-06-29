Rocket girls avenge loss to CAM with win at home

The Ar-We-Va girls picked up a big 3-2 victory over CAM in Rolling Valley Conference softball action on Friday night at Vail.

The win snapped a two-game losing streak for Ar-We-Va, which avenged an 8-3 loss to CAM back on June 4 at Anita, as the Rockets improved to 8-5 in RVC play and 8-7 overall.

CAM went up 1-0 in the top of the third inning.

Ar-We-Va was shut out until the last of fifth when the Rockets scored all three of their runs.

Hannah Kraus, Jamie Hausman and Amber Ragaller all scored.

CAM then managed a run in the top of the seventh to make it a 3-2 contest.

Kraus went 1-for-3 with one RBI and one run for Ar-We-Va. Hausman also was 1-for-3. Kora Obrecht was credited with two RBIs in the win.