Rocket girls collect 13 hits in RVC loss to Tigers

The Ar-We-Va girls collected 13 hits on Monday night, but they came in a losing cause, as the Rockets suffered a 13-9 Rolling Valley Conference setback at Woodbine.
The loss was the sixth in a row for Ar-We-Va, which fell to 1-5 in the RVC and 1-6 overall.
Ar-We-Va went up 1-0 in the top of the second inning, but Woodbine then plated nine runs in its half of the second to take the lead for good.
Hannah Kraus paced the Rocket batters by going 4-for-5 with two runs scored.
Maggie Ragaller went 2-for-2with one RBI and one run. Jamie Hausman was 2-for-5 with one RBI and one run.
Jadeyn Smith also went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and one run. Timberlen Koch was 1-for-3 and Kora Obrecht finished 1-for-4 with two runs scored for the Rockets.
Smith tossed six innings, as she gave up the 13 runs on 12 hits with four strikeouts and one walk.