Rocket girls compete at Audubon Early Bird

The Ar-We-Va girls’ track and field team saw its first action of the 2021 season on Thursday at the Audubon Early Bird meet.
No team points were officially kept at the meet.
Jadeyn Smith had Ar-We-Va’s top individual finish, placing fifth overall in the shot put with a toss of 35 feet, 2 inches.
The Rockets’ 4x100 relay team of Hannah Kraus, Jamie Hausman, Smith and Kora Obrecht ran fifth in 55.54 seconds.
Obrecht placed sixth in the long jump with an effort of 14 feet, 10 1/4 inch.
The sprint medley relay foursome of Kraus, Hausman, Smith and Obrecht ran sixth in 2:03.25.
And, Trista Reis finished eighth in the 1,500- meter run in 6:04.95.