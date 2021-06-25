 Skip to main content
Rocket girls drop second game to Exira/EH-K in RVC play
Ar-We-Va suffered a 7-3 Rolling Valley Conference softball loss to Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton on Wednesday night at Kimballton.

The loss dropped Ar-We-Va to 7-5 in RVC play and 7-6 overall.

Ar-We-Va trailed only 2-1 after four innings before the host Spartans scored five consecutive runs for a 7-1 lead going into the seventh.

The Rockets scored two runs in the seventh.

Ar-We-Va had two hits.

Hannah Kraus went 1-for-3 with a triple and one run. Delaney Schurke finished 1-for-3 with two RBIs for the Rockets.

Jadeyn Smith took the pitching loss for Ar-We-Va, as she gave up seven runs on seven hits, struck out five and walked three.

