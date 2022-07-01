 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rocket girls end three-game skid with victory over West Harrison

  • Updated
Rocket girls vs.WH

The Ar-We-Va girls snapped a three-game losing streak on Monday night, as the Rockets picked up a 12-3 Rolling Valley Conference softball victory over West Harrison at Vail.

The win moved Ar-We-Va to 3-9 in RVC play and 4-12 overall.

Ar-We-Va jumped up 3-0 with three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Up 3-1, the Rockets broke the game open with nine runs in the fourth to make it 12-1.

West Harrison ended the scoring with two runs in the top of the fifth.

Maggie Ragaller paced Ar-We-Va by going 2-for-4 with a home run and three runs batted in.

Kora Obrecht went 2-for-4 with one run scored. Sophie Jackson went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and one run. Karime Sanchez also was 2-for-4 with one RBI and one run.

Amber Ragaller threw all seven innings in the circle, as she allowed three runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and four walks.

