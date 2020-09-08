Rocket girls face stiff competition at Ridge View Tournament

The Ar-We-Va girls stepped up their level of competition on Saturday, as the Rockets took on Ridge View, Woodbury Central and East Sac County at the Ridge View Volleyball Tournament at Schaller.
Ar-We-Va lost to Ridge View (4-21, 22-20, 3-15), Woodbury Central (13-21, 7-21) and East Sac County (11-21, 8-21), as the Rockets moved to 1-3 overall in matches and 4-8 in games played.
Jadeyn Smith led Ar-We-Va with seven kills and two blocks in the three matches.
Kora Obrecht added five kills. Sara Schurke had eight assists and three digs.
Hannah Kraus led the Rockets with 14 digs on the day. Jamie Hausman had seven digs and Maggie Ragaller finished with six.
"We face some tough Class 2A teams today. We started out sluggish in our first set against Ridge View, but then we showed some fight in the second set," commented Ar-We-Va coach Sarah Smith.
"I thought we did a lot of positives throughout the day, though," she added.