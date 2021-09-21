Rocket girls fall at home to Woodbine in three games

Ar-We-Va suffered a 3-0 setback to Woodbine in Rolling Valley Conference volleyball action on Thursday night at Westside.

Woodbine left with a 25-15, 25-6, 25-13 victory over Darin Schurke’s Rocket squad, which fell to 2-1 in RVC play, 2-7 overall in matches and 10-18 in games.

It was the third match in four days for Ar-We-Va, which lost in five games to Maple Valley/Anthon-Oto/CO-U on Monday at Mapleton and picked up a 3-1 RVC triumph over West Harrison on Tuesday night at Mondamin.

Kora Obrecht went 11-of-11 in serving, finishing with six digs, three kills and one solo block for Ar-We-Va.

Maggie Ragaller had nine digs and was 4-of-4 in serving.

Jamie Hausman was 6-of-6 in serving with seven digs and one kill.

Delaney Schurke hit all 11 of her serves, adding six digs and three kills.